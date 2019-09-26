Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $155,000 in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,800,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 21,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 61.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.58. The stock had a trading volume of 36,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,544. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.81. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $34.87.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

