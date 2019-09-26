Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $311,000 in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 89.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 217.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 236,900.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.62. 5,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,322. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.86.

