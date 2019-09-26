Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $90,000 in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Regions Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.34.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $328,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,852.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP C. Keith Herron sold 69,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $1,005,368.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,953.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,102 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.89. 384,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,167,157. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regions Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $19.37.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Regions Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.37 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

