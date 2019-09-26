Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $114,000 Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 431 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,343,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,868,305,000 after buying an additional 508,650 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,924,782 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,645,326,000 after purchasing an additional 518,843 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,379,195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,685,767,000 after purchasing an additional 60,035 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,818,879 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,273,437,000 after purchasing an additional 211,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 40,778.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total value of $441,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,213,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $252.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.09.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $288.44. The company had a trading volume of 120,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,259. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $285.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $126.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.93. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $189.51 and a 52 week high of $307.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.07%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.