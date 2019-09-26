Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 82,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,500,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David M. Weber sold 8,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.26, for a total value of $1,669,674.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 132,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,414,635.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABMD. TheStreet cut shares of ABIOMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of ABIOMED from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $325.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ABIOMED presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.50.

ABMD stock traded down $7.41 on Thursday, hitting $177.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,594. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.94. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $459.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.45.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. ABIOMED had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $207.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. ABIOMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

