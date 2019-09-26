Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 11.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Boeing by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 3,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Boeing by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,261 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,584,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research cut Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $470.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Buckingham Research set a $395.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.65.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $387.75. The stock had a trading volume of 165,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,087. The company has a market capitalization of $212.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $357.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.16. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $292.47 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

