Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 5,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,758,166. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $44.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.76.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.5186 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.