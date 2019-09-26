Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,775 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 6,712.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,602,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,691,184,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167,876 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 61.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,240,898 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,327,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858,448 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,572,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $765,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 95.6% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,096,656 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $443,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,260.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $75,557.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,362.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,593 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,205,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,530,714. The company has a market cap of $249.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $61.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average is $57.65.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Nomura set a $65.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.30.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.