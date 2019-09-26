Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 8,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 30,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $128.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,410,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,742. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $104.07 and a 52-week high of $130.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.72 and a 200 day moving average of $125.70.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $0.8235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

