Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,804,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,516,600 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in VF were worth $507,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in VF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in VF by 31.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in VF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in VF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 613 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of VF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VFC stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $87.50. 64,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,909. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.62 and a 200-day moving average of $87.01. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $67.18 and a twelve month high of $96.20. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. VF’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. TheStreet lowered VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on VF from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on VF to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 target price (up previously from $104.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on VF from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $883,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,679,721.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Curtis A. Holtz sold 40,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $3,330,249.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,803 shares in the company, valued at $5,394,849.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,707 shares of company stock worth $6,306,230 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

