Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 359,160 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,902,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,160 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.05% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $592,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,125.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 57.4% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SRPT traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.09. The stock had a trading volume of 78,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,187. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $74.26 and a 52-week high of $165.87. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.84, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($2.66). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 165.52% and a negative return on equity of 55.37%. The firm had revenue of $94.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRPT. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $208.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $160.00 target price on Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.83.

In related news, Director Richard Barry purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $159,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,173,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,737,212.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.07 per share, with a total value of $2,000,133.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,231,523.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 35,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,940,114 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

