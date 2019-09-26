Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $454.12 Million Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,660,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.87% of Rollins worth $454,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 534,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,173,000 after purchasing an additional 48,652 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 584.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 31,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 27,234 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 42.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Shares of ROL traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $33.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,523. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.15.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.88 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 11.99%. Rollins’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 59.15%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

