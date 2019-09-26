Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Invests $404.07 Million in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,664,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,071,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.82% of Corteva as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel purchased 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $551,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,590. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Corteva stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $27.60. 2,246,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,167,944. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.48. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Argus started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

