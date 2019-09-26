Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 3,816,247 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,749,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,816,247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.78% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $578,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,058,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,079,559,000 after buying an additional 1,580,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 313.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,851,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,949,043,000 after purchasing an additional 30,981,844 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 40.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,012,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,088,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,698,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $938,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,432 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Robert J. Bertolini acquired 11,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.74.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.87. 4,711,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,555,498. The stock has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.01. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

