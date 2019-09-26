Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 52,112 Shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,001,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 52,112 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 9.50% of RealPage worth $529,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of RealPage by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RealPage by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 18,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of RealPage by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of RealPage by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of RealPage by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Stephen T. Winn sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total transaction of $11,964,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,434,422.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 51,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $3,173,177.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,504,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,656,790.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 563,353 shares of company stock valued at $34,663,227. Company insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RP traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $63.84. The company had a trading volume of 102,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. RealPage Inc has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $66.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.60 and its 200-day moving average is $61.49.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.21 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RealPage Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RP shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of RealPage in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of RealPage in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

