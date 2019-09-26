Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 591,160 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,949,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 591,160 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Intel were worth $428,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 806.0% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,473,706 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $357,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648,828 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,620,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $460,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564,340 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,885.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,548,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $254,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,476 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,624,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,406,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intel by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,543,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,318,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,749 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.89. 789,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,601,234. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $59.59. The firm has a market cap of $225.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 10,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $498,952.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 168,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,895 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

