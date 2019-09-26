Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Primoris Services has increased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years. Primoris Services has a payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Primoris Services to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

NASDAQ PRIM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.72. 4,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,652. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average is $20.41.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $789.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Primoris Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Brian Pratt sold 19,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $393,756.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,114,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,315,567.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 2,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $49,141.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,478.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 492,787 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,268. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

