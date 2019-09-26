Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 426.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.51. 29,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,980. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.52 and its 200-day moving average is $164.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $141.46 and a 52 week high of $192.02.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 78.71%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $159.00 to $144.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.33.

In related news, insider Blake D. Moret sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $47,974.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $531,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

