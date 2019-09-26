Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 236,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 35,409 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 219,150 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XHR. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.32. 7,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,074. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average is $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $23.86.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $304.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.57 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.