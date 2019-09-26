Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF (BATS:ALTS)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF (BATS:ALTS) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ALTS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average is $37.20. ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF has a 12-month low of $37.15 and a 12-month high of $39.39.

