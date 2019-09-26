Private Advisor Group LLC Has $678,000 Holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,121 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 27,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,305,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after purchasing an additional 282,992 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,068,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,782,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,189,000 after purchasing an additional 112,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 92,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NML traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.07. 5,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,212. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $8.97.

About Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

