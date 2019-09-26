Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $618,000 in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 86.4% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 40,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 18,555 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 9,408 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $1,613,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 85,471 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $15,212,983.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,958,449 shares of company stock worth $1,047,392,724 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $170.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $172.04. 23,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,625. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.63. Motorola Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $108.25 and a twelve month high of $182.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 105.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.38%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

