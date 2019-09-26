Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,588,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $880,093,000 after acquiring an additional 219,643 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,493,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,994,000 after purchasing an additional 91,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 985,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,953,000 after purchasing an additional 27,891 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,925,000 after purchasing an additional 136,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,658,000 after purchasing an additional 35,120 shares in the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

In related news, Director James E. Evans sold 2,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $239,503.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 130,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,207,937.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 117,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total value of $12,180,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $16,053,399 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFG traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $107.87. 57,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.01 and its 200-day moving average is $101.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. American Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $84.18 and a 1-year high of $113.04.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

