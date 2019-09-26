Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,566 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 86.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,337 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,947 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 24,209 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 260.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,324 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $110.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $121.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.64.

EA traded down $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $96.04. The stock had a trading volume of 97,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,532. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $121.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.15. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,074 shares of company stock valued at $9,331,897 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

