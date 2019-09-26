Private Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,170 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. iShares US Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Private Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,070,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,933,000 after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,461,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 91,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after buying an additional 22,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 89,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,752,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $205.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,772. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $148.42 and a 1-year high of $212.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.53 and its 200-day moving average is $198.00.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.4409 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

