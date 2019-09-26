Private Capital Group LLC Lowers Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Facebook by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 58,814 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,189,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,001,600,000 after acquiring an additional 194,034 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,502,487 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $675,979,000 after acquiring an additional 59,173 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 457,189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $88,237,000 after acquiring an additional 59,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Facebook from $226.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson raised Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.92.

Shares of FB traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $180.11. 9,561,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,654,865. The stock has a market cap of $513.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.24. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total transaction of $210,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,311.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 12,267 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.12, for a total value of $2,258,600.04. Following the sale, the executive now owns 48,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,016,356.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,935,572 shares of company stock valued at $545,402,788. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.