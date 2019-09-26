Private Capital Group LLC Sells 554 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 377,618.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,521,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,326,505,000 after purchasing an additional 75,501,109 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,565,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,582,000 after purchasing an additional 766,458 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,002,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,821,000 after purchasing an additional 539,623 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,197.8% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 539,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,407,000 after purchasing an additional 523,254 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 981,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,146,000 after purchasing an additional 514,184 shares during the period.

VOO traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $272.87. 335,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,592. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.71. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $214.83 and a 1-year high of $277.98.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

