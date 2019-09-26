Profile Utility Token (PUT) Achieves Market Cap of $81,938.00

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded down 44.2% against the U.S. dollar. Profile Utility Token has a market capitalization of $81,938.00 and $7,582.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Profile Utility Token token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Coinnest, Allcoin and Coinrail.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Profile Utility Token Token Profile

Profile Utility Token (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org.

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Bit-Z, LBank, Allcoin and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

