Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.28.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Prologis from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Prologis from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $80.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Prologis from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup set a $86.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

NYSE PLD traded up $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $86.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,141. Prologis has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $86.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.33. The firm has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $700.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.19 million. Prologis had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.97%.

In related news, insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $1,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,178.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 13,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $1,073,444.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1,772.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

