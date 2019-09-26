Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) Price Target Cut to $10.70

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $17.60 to $10.70 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PUMP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Propetro from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Propetro from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Propetro in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Propetro from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Propetro in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Propetro currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.61.

PUMP stock opened at $9.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Propetro has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The firm has a market cap of $948.97 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.93.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $529.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.61 million. Propetro had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 26.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Propetro will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Propetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

