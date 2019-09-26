ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) Issues FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) updated its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.41-2.46 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.148-1.175 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $990.7 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMD opened at $79.36 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity has a 1-year low of $63.47 and a 1-year high of $99.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.64 and its 200-day moving average is $76.35.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $239.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.07 million. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

About ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort DJ-AIG Commodity is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index allows investors to track the commodity futures market.

