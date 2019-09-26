Proxeus Hits Market Cap of $1.11 Million (XES)

Proxeus (CURRENCY:XES) traded down 35.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 26th. Over the last week, Proxeus has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Proxeus has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $105.00 worth of Proxeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proxeus token can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges including Liquid and IDEX.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00191192 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.26 or 0.01036142 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000159 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00020471 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00088863 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Proxeus was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Proxeus’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,240,350 tokens. Proxeus’ official Twitter account is @proxeusapp. The Reddit community for Proxeus is /r/proxeus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proxeus’ official message board is medium.com/@proxeusapp_4423. The official website for Proxeus is proxeus.com.

Proxeus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proxeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proxeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

