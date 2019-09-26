PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Given $177.67 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. PS Business Parks’ rating score has improved by 14.3% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $177.67 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned PS Business Parks an industry rank of 106 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

PSB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded PS Business Parks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $142.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.68, for a total value of $325,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,186,000 after acquiring an additional 22,877 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSB stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $183.93. 761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,411. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.10 and its 200-day moving average is $166.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.46. PS Business Parks has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $186.14.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $107.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.10 million. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 35.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that PS Business Parks will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is 64.91%.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

