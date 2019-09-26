Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) by 104.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 134.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the second quarter worth $185,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the first quarter worth $293,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 4.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 19.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Resources Connection stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.36. 658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.41. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $182.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Resources Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RECN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

