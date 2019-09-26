Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Trading Down 9%

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) traded down 9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.91 and last traded at $10.94, 916,559 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,240,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $21.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Puma Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $457.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.07). Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 254.09% and a negative net margin of 32.23%. The business had revenue of $53.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology Inc will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alan H. Auerbach sold 12,715 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $126,895.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,189,525 shares in the company, valued at $41,811,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,146 shares of company stock valued at $164,841. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 577.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 23.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.