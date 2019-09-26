PureBase (OTCMKTS:PUBC) Trading 42.9% Higher

PureBase Corp (OTCMKTS:PUBC)’s stock price traded up 42.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50, 10,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 12,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.

PureBase Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PUBC)

Purebase Corporation, an industrial mineral and natural resource company, provides solutions to the agriculture and construction materials markets. It offers Purebase Shade Advantage WP, a natural mineral plant protectant that reduces sunburn damage to plant tissue exposed to UV and infrared radiation; Purebase Soil Advantage, an organic registered granular mineral used to enhance soil water holding capacity, beneficial microbial diversity, and plant nutritional uptake; Purebase Potassium Silicate Sulfate, a potassium silicate sulfate mineral deposit for crops, trees, vines, and turf applications; and Purebase Humate Advantage, a soluable iron leonardite with organic matter, carbon, and fulvic acid content.

