Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Reaches $38.58 on Top Exchanges

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can currently be bought for $38.58 or 0.00472873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 11% against the dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and $507.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012303 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00189419 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.39 or 0.01034428 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000157 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00020475 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00087871 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,113 tokens. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund.

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

