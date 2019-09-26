Qredit Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Qredit has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Qredit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. Qredit has a total market capitalization of $336,711.00 and $889.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qredit alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00034769 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00010485 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00010462 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000989 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000205 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Qredit Profile

Qredit is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 546,902,983 coins. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.