Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 47.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 74.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.06.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,126. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1 year low of $78.95 and a 1 year high of $108.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.85.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

