RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) vs. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NYSE:HJLI) Financial Contrast

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for RA Medical Systems and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RA Medical Systems 0 2 2 0 2.50 Hancock Jaffe Laboratories 0 0 1 0 3.00

RA Medical Systems currently has a consensus price target of $6.38, suggesting a potential upside of 368.75%. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 258.00%. Given RA Medical Systems’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe RA Medical Systems is more favorable than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories.

Profitability

This table compares RA Medical Systems and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RA Medical Systems N/A N/A N/A Hancock Jaffe Laboratories -5,250.79% -207.10% -124.79%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.9% of RA Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of RA Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RA Medical Systems and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RA Medical Systems $6.26 million 2.81 -$30.83 million ($3.34) -0.41 Hancock Jaffe Laboratories $190,000.00 79.70 -$13.04 million ($1.91) -0.44

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RA Medical Systems. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RA Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RA Medical Systems beats Hancock Jaffe Laboratories on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

RA Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease. It also provides Pharos, an excimer laser device that emits highly concentrated ultraviolet light used in the treatment of dermatological skin disorders. The company sells its products primarily through its direct sales force in the United States. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc., a development stage medical device company, develops and sells biological tissue solutions to treat patients with coronary, vascular, end stage renal, and peripheral arterial diseases in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures implantable cardiovascular bioprosthetic devices for patients with cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial and venous disease, and end stage renal disease. Its products include the Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, a bio-prosthetic heart valve designed to mimic and function like a native heart valve; the CoreoGraft, a device for use as an alternate or supplemental coronary vascular conduit in coronary bypass surgery; and the Venous Valve, a bioprosthetic, pig venous valve for patients with lower limb chronic venous insufficiency. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. As of July 18, 2006, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is a subsidiary of Leman Cardiovascular SA.

