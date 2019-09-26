Rational (FRA:RAA) Earns Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Rational (FRA:RAA) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC set a €648.00 ($753.49) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Baader Bank set a €565.00 ($656.98) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Independent Research set a €620.00 ($720.93) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €475.00 ($552.33) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €598.00 ($695.35) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rational currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €571.00 ($663.95).

Shares of FRA:RAA opened at €650.50 ($756.40) on Monday. Rational has a fifty-two week low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a fifty-two week high of €595.02 ($691.88). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €626.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of €594.46.

Rational Company Profile

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

