Redcape Hotel Group Pty Ltd (ASX:RDC) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02

Redcape Hotel Group Pty Ltd (ASX:RDC) announced a interim dividend on Monday, September 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Shares of ASX RDC remained flat at $A$1.06 ($0.75) during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,080 shares. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.94. The company has a market cap of $583.83 million and a PE ratio of -117.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$1.08. Redcape Hotel Group Pty has a 1 year low of A$0.99 ($0.70) and a 1 year high of A$1.13 ($0.80).

Get Redcape Hotel Group Pty alerts:

Redcape Hotel Group Pty Company Profile

Redcape Hotel Group operates in the hotel business in Australia. It operates pubs and hotels New South Wales and Queensland. The company's pubs and hotels offer food and beverage options, mixed entertainment, gaming, and accommodation services. It is also involved in the retail liquor business that sells packed alcoholic goods to customers for off-premise consumption; and production and sale of craft beer.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Redcape Hotel Group Pty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redcape Hotel Group Pty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.