RedFOX Labs Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.89 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $87,838.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs token can currently be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00440555 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00093430 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00041149 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002921 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000453 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000501 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Token Profile

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a token. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 1,000,651,782 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,252,073 tokens. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io.

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.