Reebonz (NASDAQ:RBZ) Stock Price Down 38.8%

Reebonz Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:RBZ)’s stock price was down 38.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.58, approximately 1,760,347 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 628,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RBZ shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Reebonz in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Reebonz from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reebonz during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reebonz during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reebonz during the second quarter valued at approximately $665,000. 9.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reebonz (NASDAQ:RBZ)

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online platform for buying and selling a range of luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury bags, accessories, watches, jewelry, and shoes from designer labels and a curation of merchants through sale events and Reebonz app, as well as iPhone, iPad, and Android platforms.

