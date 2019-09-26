Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,200 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,600 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RF. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 49,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 11,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 193,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 64,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,661,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,167,157. Regions Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average is $14.91.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Regions Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.37 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on Regions Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James set a $18.50 price objective on Regions Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

In other Regions Financial news, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 7,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $104,932.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,195.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP C. Keith Herron sold 69,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $1,005,368.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,953.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,102. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

