Regulus Resources (CVE:REG) Shares Up 2.1%

Regulus Resources Inc (CVE:REG)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.54 and last traded at C$1.46, 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 39,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $143.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.52.

Regulus Resources Company Profile (CVE:REG)

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company in Peru, Argentina, Chile, the United States, and Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project covering an area of 212-hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, northern Peru.

