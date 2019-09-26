Reilly Herbert Faulkner III Buys 1,861 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III lifted its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 2.6% of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 154.5% during the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 402.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen set a $231.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer set a $240.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $208.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.33.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $195.38. 1,237,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,774,710. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.64. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $211.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $118.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In other news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $2,793,547.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,069.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total value of $375,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,306.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,659,900. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

