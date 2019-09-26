Reilly Herbert Faulkner III Buys 2,656 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III boosted its stake in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Fortive by 158.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 514.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.99. The stock had a trading volume of 154,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,856. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22. Fortive Corp has a twelve month low of $62.89 and a twelve month high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 38.22%. Fortive’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 9.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Cowen cut Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fortive from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $84.00 price objective on Fortive and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.95.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 34,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,435,332.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.