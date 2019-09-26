Reilly Herbert Faulkner III Decreases Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III lowered its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in Boeing were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 554.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Boeing by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in Boeing by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $500.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America set a $420.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $448.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.65.

BA traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $386.89. 2,520,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,727,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $357.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.16. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $292.47 and a 52-week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

