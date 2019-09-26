Reilly Herbert Faulkner III Has $6.84 Million Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III lifted its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 3.0% of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.77.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total value of $324,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,315 shares in the company, valued at $3,716,113.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 14,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.56, for a total value of $3,320,919.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,672,915.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,576 shares of company stock worth $21,469,414. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $231.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,140,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,229. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $164.25 and a 12 month high of $229.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.94%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

